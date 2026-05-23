The bodies of two tourists have been found in South Africa's Kruger National Park, the park administration said.

The authorities have not yet officially announced the cause of death, but police officers who inspected the scene of the incident reported that the victims suffered serious stab wounds. The vehicle in which the tourists were touring the reserve has been reported stolen.

South African Minister of Forests, Fisheries and the Environment Willem Aukamp, who is responsible for Kruger National Park, announced that an investigation has already been launched. He added that the victims' relatives had been notified of the incident.

Authorities have not released the identities of the tourists, but social media reports indicate that a 71-year-old white man and a white woman were killed. They were local residents and had previously visited the reserve.

Kruger National Park was established in 1926 and covers 19,500 square kilometers. It is the oldest game reserve in South Africa. It borders Mozambique to the east and is home to a variety of animals, including black and white rhinos, elephants, lions, buffalo, giraffes and crocodiles, and welcomes an estimated 2 million tourists a year.

Kruger National Park is one of the three most visited tourist attractions in South Africa.