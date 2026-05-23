Financial Times: US wants to remove Cuban president

The United States wants to remove Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel from power, the Financial Times reports, citing current and former US officials.

In March, the New York Times wrote that Washington was considering this scenario, but had no intention of changing the country's political system. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, however, dismissed the report as false.

“The administration is insisting on the removal of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel as part of any deal,“ the Financial Times noted.

The newspaper added that the move would represent a symbolic regime change in the country.

Since the beginning of the year, Washington has sharply increased economic pressure on Havana, and Trump has declared a state of emergency over the island's alleged threat to national security.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Justice charged former Cuban President Raul Castro with plotting to assassinate Americans, and an aircraft carrier strike group entered the Caribbean Sea.

As the New York Times reported last weekend, the US is allowing Castro to be captured, following the Venezuelan scenario. Diaz-Canel said the accusations have no legal basis and are intended to justify aggression against the island.

Politico reported that Trump is considering both diplomatic and military options for action in Cuba, but has not yet made a decision.