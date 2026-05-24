Lithuania: Europe should reopen issue of frozen Russian assets, Ukraine will need

Europe should reopen the issue of frozen Russian assets as it seeks to find ways to financially support Ukraine and increase pressure on Moscow to reach a peace agreement.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said this, according to POLITICO. He expressed the opinion that the 90 billion euro loan agreement for Ukraine is a useful step, but not a final solution to meet Kiev's long-term needs.

“This is not the end“, Budrys said of the controversy over the fate of frozen Russian assets in Europe.

The minister believes that Russian assets remain “a real resource to support Ukraine“ and “a real lever to force Russia to negotiate“.

Budris said that this issue had been effectively put on hold due to the loan agreement, but now it should be back on the political agenda. Asked if he wanted the issue of frozen assets back on the agenda, he replied: “Yes“.

“I look forward to discussing this issue.“ “It is not closed yet,” Budris stressed. The Lithuanian minister believes that Ukraine will need significant funding even after the two-year 90 billion euro loan expires. “Who would believe that after these two years, there will be no need for money in the coming years?” he said, adding that Kiev still faces a funding shortfall for its security and defense needs this year. The Council of the European Union adopted the last key piece of legislation needed to approve a 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine on April 23. The European Union will make part of the 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine conditional on the implementation of unpopular tax changes previously requested by the International Monetary Fund.