Ukraine attacks pumping station supplying fuel to Moscow airports

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has attacked a key Russian pumping station that supplies fuel to the Moscow region and is directly involved in supplying Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), specialists from the SBU’s “Alpha” Special Operations Center attacked the Vtorovo linear production and dispatching station (LDS) in Russia’s Vladimir region.

The station is a key node in the main system of oil product pipelines and pumps raw materials (mainly diesel fuel) from refineries in central Russia to export ports and local consumers. Specifically, it supplies fuel to large oil depots around Moscow and Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports.

According to the SBU, the drone attack on the facility led to a massive fire that spread over 800 square meters.

The statement noted that unlike the enemy, which is targeting civilian infrastructure and civilians, Ukraine is carrying out precision strikes exclusively against military and strategic targets related to Russian aggression.

„The SBU is already preparing new special operations. The intensity of Ukraine's strikes on Russian territory will only increase. Our wide-ranging sanctions will remain in force,” said Yevgeny Khmara, head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Striking Russian oil facilities

Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal, supply depots and Russian ships. According to a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 23 and on the night of May 24, units of the Defense Forces struck a number of important enemy targets. According to preliminary data, an oil loading platform was damaged at the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar Territory. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the terminal supplies the Russian army and is one of Russia’s key oil export points in the Black Sea region.