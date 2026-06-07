Pentagon raises Israeli espionage threat level to highest level

The Pentagon has raised its assessment of Israeli espionage activity against the United States to the highest level in history, according to an NBC News report citing two US officials, BTA reported.

The publication claims that the Pentagon has raised its assessment of the counterintelligence threat from Israel to the highest possible level, with the main reason being tensions between Israeli and US officials over how to proceed in war with Iran and its proxy terrorist groups.

According to officials quoted by NBC, an internal document issued by the Pentagon's Military Intelligence Agency (MIA) has raised the threat level from Israel to "critical".

"New York The Times reported that among those targeted by Israeli intelligence were U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, top Pentagon political official Elbridge A. Colby, and top Defense Department official Michael P. DiMino IV.

According to NBC sources, the APA assessment included a brief seven-page overview of the threat level and even graphics, while the New York Times reported that the decision to raise the threat level was made after U.S. personnel operating in Israel reported that their phones had been installed with software to eavesdrop on their communications.

A statement from the Israeli embassy in Washington said the spying allegations were "completely false," with a spokesman adding that "Israel does not collect intelligence on U.S. organizations, let alone on U.S. government officials." USA".

The Pentagon declined to comment, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees the Pentagon's RIA, did not respond to NBC's request for comment.