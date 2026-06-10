New night strikes by the Russian army on civilian targets in Ukraine

This morning the Russian army carried out new strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine, with the main wave of attacks with "Shahed" drones being directed against residential areas, TSN reported.

Russian drones have directly hit two residential sites in the city of Odessa. According to current information from the Main Command, no one was injured in the attack. Material damage was caused to buildings.

The monitoring channels of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation reported intensive movement of drones from the north and northeast. The attacks passed through Sumy region in the direction of the city of Kharkiv, where explosions were also recorded in residential areas, but no civilian casualties were reported.

The strikes last night come immediately after a day of heavy and bloody attacks against the civilian population in the country.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is expected to provide full statistics on the number of downed air targets later in the day.

Yesterday, a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian car on the road in the Derkhachi municipality in the Kharkiv region, killing a woman and injuring four other citizens. In separate strikes in the region, three more people were killed, including a 22-year-old pregnant woman.

Less than a day ago, Russian drones hit a public transport stop in Odessa, seriously wounding three people, and in Konotop (Sumy Oblast) the body of a dead woman was pulled from under the rubble of a damaged apartment building.

Over the past day, artillery and drone strikes wounded four civilians and caused extensive damage to apartment buildings and utility infrastructure in the Kherson Oblast.