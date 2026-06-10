The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation attacked Voronezh, Belgorod and Sevastopol, ten drones were shot down on thei

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive attack with dozens of drones against military and infrastructure facilities deep in the rear of Russia and in the occupied territories, according to information from the Information Center of the Ministry of Defense.

The Russian Air Defense Forces have shot down at least 10 Ukrainian drones on the approaches to the Russian capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on his channel on the "X" platform , that the debris fell outside residential areas and there are no reports of injuries or serious damage, spbdnevnik.ru reported.

The Governor of the Rostov Region, Yuri Slyusar, confirmed a serious attack in the Millerovsky district. Debris from a Ukrainian drone ignited a fuel tank at a local civilian infrastructure facility. Due to the risk of the fire spreading, it was necessary to urgently evacuate residents of nearby houses, as well as residents of a local nursing home, writes Independent.

Airborne warning sirens were activated in the city of Voronezh at night due to an imminent threat from drones. 360.ru reported.

Intensified drone strikes by kamikazes have also been detected in the Belgorod region, with one civilian killed and two injured.

Russian-appointed Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said that mobile fire groups had repelled a drone attack. However, one of the drones broke through the defenses and hit the roof of the historic building of the Defense of Sevastopol panorama museum, causing a large fire. Emergency teams from the Russian Emergencies Ministry are working on the scene.

Both sides in the conflict have significantly increased the intensity of midnight air strikes, making the exchange of drone waves a daily occurrence this month.