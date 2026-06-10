11 children killed in Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan

At least 13 people, 11 of whom were children, were killed in midnight airstrikes carried out by the Pakistani army against Afghanistan on June 10, NAMPA reported.

According to the official spokesman for the Afghan government, Zabihullah Mujahid, Pakistani forces have again violated the country's airspace and bombed civilian homes.

The strikes hit the border eastern and southeastern Afghan provinces of Kunar, Khost and Paktika.

Officially, 13 civilians were killed, including 11 children, one woman and one elderly man.

„Last night, the Pakistani army again violated the Afghan airspace and bombed civilian homes in Kunar, Khost and Paktika provinces. These attacks killed 11 children, one woman and one elderly man, and injured 14 more women and children. We strongly condemn this humanitarian crime and act of aggression“, the spokesman wrote on his X page.

Islamabad justifies its ongoing military operations with the argument that the Taliban provide sanctuary to extremist groups such as “Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan“ (TTP) and ISIS-K, which carry out terrorist acts on Pakistani territory.

These attacks are another severe episode of the 2026 Afghanistan-Pakistan War, which broke out in late February after a series of border clashes and suicide bombings.

In the spring, Pakistan expanded the scope of its attacks, even striking the capital Kabul. According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the number of civilian casualties and injuries since the beginning of the year has already exceeded hundreds.

The attack occurred just a day after Pakistan sharply criticized the Taliban in the UN Security Council for its lack of action against terrorism, and neighboring India condemned Pakistani air operations on Afghan soil.

Bulgaria, as a member of the EU and NATO, consistently follows the official line of the international community regarding Afghanistan. as the MFA traditionally calls for de-escalation, compliance with international law and protection of civilians. B

Bulgaria does not officially recognize the Taliban government, but maintains contacts on humanitarian issues.

An escalation of the war between Pakistan and Afghanistan will inevitably force thousands more people to leave the region. The main route of Afghan refugees passes through Iran and Turkey, with their final destination being Western Europe, and Bulgaria is the first land border of the EU. The increased migratory pressure will put pressure on the "Border Police" and the refugee centers in our country. This has a direct bearing on Bulgaria's full membership in Schengen on land borders, as the security of the EU's external borders is a key criterion for our partners.

Pakistan is a key ally of China. Beijing has huge economic interests in the region. Russia recently removed the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations, trying to strengthen its influence in Kabul.

The Bulgarian army has participated in the NATO mission (ISAF / "Resolute Support") there for over two decades.