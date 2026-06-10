Five European Union countries are proposing to provide for the possibility of temporarily limiting some rights for new members of the bloc.

According to Reuters, a joint document prepared by Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg states that this is done in order to create additional guarantees for the rule of law.

Discussions are currently underway among European governments on whether the rules for new members should be changed. They are pressuring the EU to develop stronger safeguards, partly because of the bloc’s past problems with Hungary under former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The document outlines possible options that could be included in future accession treaties, including a new monitoring mechanism and a clause that would allow action in the event of serious failures in areas such as democracy and media freedom.

“The EU should hold a thorough discussion on the possibility of temporary, transitional restrictions on voting rights for new member states, in particular in parts of EU law where unanimity is required“, Five countries writes.

In particular, this applies to issues related to EU enlargement, foreign policy and budgetary decisions, which currently require the agreement of all member states.

According to Politico, Ukraine is concerned that its application for accession could be delayed due to political issues, including the presidential election in France.

Meanwhile, as part of the technical consultations on Ukraine's European integration, most of Budapest's demands were agreed upon. However, the issue of representation of national minorities in the Verkhovna Rada remains unresolved and may become the subject of further negotiations with the EU.

Polish President Donald Tusk also said that his country would not block the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. However, Kiev should not receive any special conditions.

Bulgaria supports the EU enlargement to the Western Balkans, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, but advocates a strict approach. According to the current position of state institutions, accession depends on the candidates' own merits and strict implementation of European requirements, without carrying over unresolved historical disputes.

Bulgaria categorically refuses to allow any change or renegotiation of the approved negotiating framework for North Macedonia from 2022. The start of real membership negotiations remains blocked until Skopje fulfills its commitment to amend the constitution and guarantee the rights of Bulgarians in the country. This line is also supported by the EU leadership. The process is seen as a strategic investment in the security, stability and prosperity of the region. The requirement of good neighborliness and respect for the rule of law remain key.

The progress of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia is assessed according to their individual progress in democratic and structural reforms.