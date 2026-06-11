The US launched a new powerful wave of air strikes on multiple targets in Iran

The United States launched a new powerful wave of air strikes on multiple targets in Iran on the night of June 11, 2026, seriously threatening the temporary ceasefire, Al Jazeera reported.

The attack was officially confirmed by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) as a “self-defense“ operation in response to ongoing Iranian aggression. The operation began at 5:15 p.m. Eastern US time on June 10 (00:15 a.m. Bulgarian time on June 11). This is the second consecutive night of heavy US bombing.

Iranian media reported loud explosions and the activation of air defenses in the capital Tehran, as well as in strategic southern regions around the Strait of Hormuz - the cities of Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Minab and the island of Qeshm.

The strikes were mainly aimed at military infrastructure, including radar systems, air defenses and drone command posts.

The US president said that Iran was “delaying peace agreement negotiations“ and must “pay the price”. Shortly after the strikes, he told Fox News that the bombing would soon stop and that Iranian officials had contacted him to request a ceasefire.

Official Iran has categorically denied any contact with Trump, calling his claims “a lie aimed at avoiding a full-scale war“. Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian said his country would remain firm against American pressure.

In direct response to the new American attack, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a complete closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz to all commercial ships and oil tankers, threatening that any vessel that tried to pass through would be attacked.

Iranian forces announced that they had already hit two ships that tried to illegally pass through the strait. Meanwhile, according to information from The Times of Israel, Iran has launched a retaliatory drone attack against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

As a NATO ally, Bulgaria supports stability in the Middle East, but the conflict increases the risk for Bulgarian contingents in international missions in the region. The escalation of global tensions between the US and Iran's allies (including Russia) is further destabilizing security around the Black Sea.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is expected to raise the threat level and call on Bulgarian citizens to immediately leave Iran and neighboring risky countries. Bulgarian sailors and cargo ships in the Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea are at direct risk of Iranian attack or detention.