This night, the Russian city of Krasnodar and the surrounding areas were subjected to a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack, 360.ru reported. Part of the debris of a downed drone fell on a multi-storey residential building in the city center, causing a fire and injuring two people.

The governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratiev, confirmed on his Telegram channel that as a result of the activation of air defense (AVO) in the Central City District, debris from a drone hit a residential building. The fire was quickly contained by emergency services, and two injured citizens received medical attention.

In the nearby Seversky district, debris damaged several private houses, and one local resident was also injured there. In the same area, a large fire broke out on the territory of the Afipsky Oil Refinery (NPZ) as a result of the attack. Local residents reported a series of powerful explosions before the fire broke out over the industrial site.

Airborne alarms and attacks were reported in several other locations last night.

The Moscow-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced that more than 20 Ukrainian drones had been shot down over the city and the port of the same name in Crimea. The attacks in recent days have severely disrupted fuel supplies to the peninsula, prompting authorities to impose strict restrictions and QR code coupons for fueling.

The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced that air defense forces had been activated and had shot down enemy drones on the approaches to Moscow. A total of 29 drones had been neutralized in the Moscow region the previous day.

In the hours immediately before the latest night wave, Ukraine successfully struck targets deep inside Russian territory. President Volodymyr Zelensky announced successful hits with Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missiles on a military plant in Cheboksary (producing key components for Russian drones), as well as attacks on the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in the Samara Region and two oil pumping stations in the Vladimir Region.

It is an interesting coincidence that these intensive strikes occur on the very day that Volodymyr Zelensky officially declared by decree a new national holiday in Ukraine - Unmanned Systems Forces Day (June 11)