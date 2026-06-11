Russians attack multi-storey building in Pavlograd, twelve injured

On the evening of June 10, Russian troops attacked Pavlograd in the Dnepropetrovsk region, as a result of which, according to the latest reports, 12 people were injured. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Alexander Gandzha, quoted by UNIAN.

According to him, the strike damaged a multi-storey building and caused a fire.

„Twelve people have already been injured in Pavlograd as a result of the Russian attack on the multi-storey building. A 75-year-old woman is in serious condition in the hospital. The remaining victims received the necessary medical care and will continue to receive outpatient treatment,“ he noted.

A 13-year-old boy is also among the injured.

A resident of the damaged building in Pavlograd told “Suspilnoye“ that he was at home during the attack. According to him, this is not the first time that Russian troops have shelled near his house:

“I managed to hide, as they say, behind two walls. The shock wave was very strong. You can see for yourself what is happening here - nothing good. The house was damaged, the windows were broken. Two were already broken when the drone fell. Besides, my car was parked here and it was also completely destroyed.“

According to a woman who lives opposite the house damaged in the attack, there were two powerful explosions, and before that the sound of “Shahed“ was heard.

“A drone was flying and we heard it hitting the house. It is right opposite mine. Then the second explosion. I didn't understand what it was... Another shock. I thought my windows had been broken. “But, thank God, all the windows are intact. The dogs are safe.“ "And that's probably the most important thing," she said.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russian military had launched a total of 155 drones over the past 24 hours and the early hours of today, with Ukrainian air defenses managing to neutralize 124 of them.

However, at least 20 drones hit targets or their debris fell into populated areas, causing damage and casualties among the civilian population.

The Kharkiv region was again subjected to intense shelling. Fires broke out in various parts of the city of Kharkiv, with reports of injured civilians and material damage to civilian buildings.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, local authorities reported a series of midnight air strikes, in which at least 10 people were injured.

In the Odessa region, several waves of drone attacks were damaged, mainly targeting civilian and energy infrastructure, as well as port facilities.

In Sumy, civilian injuries and destruction of residential buildings due to falling debris and direct hits were also recorded.

According to official data from Ukrainian services, the total number of injured civilians in the country over the past 24 hours exceeds 15 people, and one death was also recorded in the city of Kherson as a result of a drone strike in a residential area.