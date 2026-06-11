Iran says it has hit US military base with fighter jets in Jordan, Amman and Washington deny

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced successful strikes on the US-led Al-Azraq air base in Jordan, destroying American fighter jets.

“The IRGC's Aerospace Forces, using 12 ballistic missiles, hit the locations of US F-35, F-15 and F-16 fighter jets, as well as key US military facilities at the Al-Azraq air base and command center, destroying these facilities and a large number of fighter jets“, the IRGC said in a statement, quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

According to the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported that the strikes targeted four areas, including hangars/depots for storing F-35 fighter jets and a US command and control center. Tehran declared the attack as legitimate self-defense and warned Gulf states not to allow the US to use their territories for attacks against the Islamic Republic.

Iran's claims that US F-35 fighter jets were destroyed in the attack on the Al-Azraq air base in Jordan do not match official US and Jordanian data, which report that the missiles were successfully intercepted.

Jordan's armed forces and the state-run Petra news agency said the country's air defenses had intercepted and shot down all five ballistic missiles aimed at Al-Azraq. The authorities in Amman confirmed that only shrapnel and debris from the missiles fell to the ground, with absolutely no material damage to the base or the fighters, and no people were injured.

Officials from the Pentagon and the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed to The New York Times that almost all missiles and drones in the region were neutralized in time, rejecting claims of destroyed aircraft.