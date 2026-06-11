Vucic may resign as president, plans to run for prime minister

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced that he may resign as head of state, RBC reported. In an interview with Radio Belgrade, discussing the timing of early elections, he said that his departure would not be a surprise.

Vucic suggested that he would leave his post in “three to four months“, and possibly earlier. He noted that he had already begun to gradually clear out his office.

“I started collecting my books from the presidential office. I asked my friends who could accept 500 books. "I will donate the 1,200 I received during my term to some institution, I am still deciding which one," he said.

Vučić also admitted that he is considering running for prime minister and is looking for a worthy presidential successor from the current government.

He described the future presidential candidate as a "responsible, educated and energetic person who knows what the state is."

At the end of May, Vučić had already proposed a "quick resignation" but stated that he had no intention of shortening his presidential term.

Vučić has been the president of Serbia since 31 May 2017. He was re-elected for a second term in 2022, which officially expires in May 2027. According to the Serbian constitution, the same person can serve as president for no more than two five-year terms. mandate.