Inflation in Italy hits 32-month high

Consumer inflation in Italy accelerated in May to its highest level in 32 months, final data from the Italian statistics office confirmed, DPA reported, BTA reported.

The annual inflation rate reached 3.2 percent in May compared to 2.7 percent in April. This is the highest level since September 2023, when inflation was 5.3 percent. The indicator corresponds to the preliminary estimate published on May 29.

The main contribution to the acceleration of inflation was made by the prices of energy products outside the regulated segment, which increased by 12.5 percent on an annual basis.

Inflation for regulated energy products accelerated to 5.6 percent compared to 5.3 percent a month earlier. Annual price growth in the transport services sector also accelerated to 1.7 percent from 0.6 percent in April.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, rose to 1.7 percent in May from 1.6 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent after a 1.1 percent increase in April, also in line with preliminary estimates.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, used for comparisons across European Union countries, recorded annual inflation of 3.2 percent in May, compared with 2.8 percent in April. This is slightly below the preliminary estimate of 3.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized index rose by 0.3 percent, with the indicator revised downwards from the initially announced 0.4 percent, DPA added.