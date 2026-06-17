G7 boosts arms aid to Ukraine, sanctions on Russia

G7 leaders intend to provide additional support to Ukraine's energy sector to help it weather the coming winter.

This is stated in a joint statement of the leaders on geopolitical issues from the summit in France.

„We emphasize the importance of energy sustainability, taking into account the needs and priorities outlined by the Ukrainian authorities. We agreed to provide additional support to help the country weather the coming winter,” the document said.

The G7 countries intend to increase supplies of air defense systems, as well as long-range systems, to Ukraine.

„We agreed to increase supplies of air defense systems, additional systems and interceptor missiles, as well as long-range weapons. We are also ready to consider granting Ukraine licenses that will allow it to increase its own military production,“ the document said.

Due to the situation in Ukraine, the G7 countries will increase sanctions pressure on Russia, including on its oil and gas sector.

„We are committed to increasing pressure on the Russian military economy. In this context, we will tighten sanctions, including on the oil and gas sector,“ the document says.

According to the G7 leaders, the agreement between the US and Iran to unblock the Strait of Hormuz creates favorable conditions for increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.