Responsibility for the security of the continent! European Allies Increase Military Contributions to NATO

European NATO allies have increased the number of forces and capabilities they can provide to the alliance in a crisis after the United States reduced its contribution, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

He said European countries have taken steps to offset some of the American capabilities after Washington notified allies last month of a decision to reduce the range of military resources available to NATO in the event of a crisis.

The American decision has raised questions among allies about how and when European countries will be able to fill gaps in the alliance's defense capabilities.

Rutte's statement comes amid increased efforts by European NATO members to increase their defense spending and take greater responsibility for the continent's security. In recent months, a number of countries have announced new investments in their armed forces, including in air defense, ammunition, logistics and rapid deployment capabilities.

The NATO Secretary General did not specify which American capabilities would be reduced and which European countries had made additional commitments, but stressed that the Allies had responded actively to the change.

The issue is seen as part of the broader process of adapting NATO to the new strategic environment and the desire of European allies to reduce their dependence on US military resources without weakening the Alliance's ability to respond to crises and threats.