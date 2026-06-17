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Ukrainian Army: We hit another Russian tanker in the Black Sea

Ukrainian Army: We hit another Russian tanker in the Black Sea

According to a statement from the headquarters on Telegram, the target was successfully hit and the extent of the damage is currently being assessed

Jun 17, 2026 15:43 44

Ukrainian Army: We hit another Russian tanker in the Black Sea - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit the tanker “FINA A“ in the Black Sea, which they believe is part of the Russian “shadow fleet“, Reuters reported, citing the Ukrainian General Staff, BTA reports.

According to a statement from the headquarters on Telegram, the target was successfully hit and the extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

The statement added that Ukrainian forces also hit a road bridge over the North Crimean Canal near the village of Stavki, as well as a road bridge near Voinka in the occupied part of the Kherson region.