Russia will impose restrictions on flights of light private aircraft and drones in Moscow and neighboring regions by introducing a minimum flight altitude requirement, the aviation service “Rosaviatsia“ announced today, quoted by Reuters, writes BTA.

In recent months, Russia has regularly repelled Ukrainian drone attacks, especially against areas around Moscow.

According to the new measure, light and ultralight aircraft, as well as drones, will have to fly at an altitude of no less than 5,200 meters, which is impossible for the majority of these aircraft funds.

The restrictions will apply to Moscow and the Moscow region, as well as to a lesser extent to the Ryazan, Tula, Kaluga, Tver, Yaroslavl and Vladimir regions.

The new rules will come into effect on June 20.

The rules for regular passenger and charter flights remain unchanged.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFK) announced a few days ago that their long-range strikes had disabled over 30% of Russia's crude oil processing capacity, Ukrinform reported.

This claim, made by the AFK General Staff in a Facebook post, has not been independently verified. There has been no reaction from Russia so far.

The strikes hit 16 major Russian oil refineries and terminals, and more than 40 processing plants in the country have stopped operating, Ukrainian officials said, a claim that has also not been independently verified. According to the sources cited, international sanctions have prevented Russia from repairing the damaged facilities, as import substitution has proven ineffective. As a result, Russia's oil refining and export capacity is declining, they said.

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian Air Force has regularly carried out strikes, mostly with drones, on energy facilities in Russia.

Earlier this month, Russian authorities acknowledged for the first time that oil production in the country had declined.