Ursula von der Leyen: EU could limit protection for Ukrainian refugees to avoid depriving Kiev of conscripts

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed extending the protection of Ukrainian citizens in the European Union, but with some restrictions, so as not to deprive Kiev of potential conscripts in the war against Russia, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

"We will provide the necessary protection for Ukrainian citizens for as long as possible, while at the same time supporting Ukraine in its efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression," von der Leyen said in a letter addressed to EU member states on immigration.

"The Commission will therefore propose extending the temporary protection granted to refugees from the war in Ukraine, while limiting its scope to ensure that any extension of the protection does not undermine Ukraine's legitimate defence capabilities," the EC President added in her letter, which was sent on the eve of a European Council summit in Brussels.

The proposed measures could withdraw the protection status enjoyed by men of military age who have left Ukraine illegally.

Ukrainian refugees from the conflict with Russia, which began in 2022, enjoy a special status that gives them the right to stay, work and access social benefits in the EU. They currently number around 4.3 million, mainly settled in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic.

The status must be renewed every year and is currently valid until March next year, AFP recalls.