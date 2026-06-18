Russia will carry out massive strikes on objects in Ukraine, on which the combat capability of the Ukrainian armed forces directly depends, Reuters and TASS reported, quoting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, BTA reports

This goal, set by President Vladimir Putin, is being achieved, Lavrov said in a comment to journalists on the Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow.

„It is no coincidence that the president announced some time ago, after the latest mischief of the Kiev terrorist, that from now on we will regularly carry out massive group strikes - on targets, on which the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine directly depends. This task was set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, our armed forces are fulfilling it and will continue to fulfill it," the Russian Foreign Minister added.