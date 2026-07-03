Gassing on board a US nuclear submarine

More than 60 military personnel and civilian contractors have developed symptoms of poisoning after exposure to diesel exhaust fumes aboard the US nuclear submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN-739). The incident occurred during a routine maneuver to change the pier at the Kitsap-Bangor Naval Base in Washington State. According to official data as of 4:30 a.m. Bulgarian time on July 3, a total of 64 people sought medical attention after inhaling toxic fumes.

What exactly happened?

During the operation, the submarine's backup diesel generator was activated. Due to a technical malfunction or an error in the ventilation lines, the exhaust gases were not properly vented outside the hull, but instead penetrated the vessel's internal compartments. The victims reported the following acute symptoms: severe cough, headache and nausea, Dizziness and vertigo, severe irritation of the eyes, nose and throat

Six of the sailors were hospitalized at local medical centers for further treatment and observation, but all were subsequently discharged in stable condition.

Nuclear reactor status and combat capability

The official spokesman for the 9th US Submarine Group, Lieutenant Zachary Anderson, emphasized that the submarine's nuclear reactor is not affected in any way. The operation of the auxiliary diesel generator is completely independent of the main nuclear propulsion system.

Immediately after the problem was identified, the rest of the crew took action to fully ventilate and purify the atmosphere in the enclosed spaces. Medical triage was also carried out on site. The ship remains fully operational and ready to perform missions.

USS Nebraska Profile

Installations of this type rely on diesel generators in ports to more economically maintain systems without starting the main reactor. The vessel profile includes:

Class: “Ohio“-class strategic nuclear submarine.

“Ohio“-class strategic nuclear submarine. Armament: Designed to carry Trident nuclear-armed ballistic missiles.

Designed to carry Trident nuclear-armed ballistic missiles. Dimensions: Length of 170 meters (560 feet) and submersible to a depth of 240 meters.

The US Navy has launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the generator failure in order to take the necessary safety corrective measures.

Източник: Navy Times