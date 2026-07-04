The opposition in Armenia announced a new phase of resistance

The Constitutional Court of Armenia confirmed the results of the parliamentary elections held on June 7, 2026.

The institution rejected the complaints of the opposition forces about massive violations and falsifications. In response, five key political formations issued a joint statement. They announced the beginning of a new phase of political resistance. According to them, the court decision does not legitimize the new government.

What happened?

The decision: The Constitutional Court upheld the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of June 14.

The Winner : The ruling party “Civil Contract“ Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan retains power with nearly 50% of the vote (64 seats).

: The ruling party “Civil Contract“ Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan retains power with nearly 50% of the vote (64 seats). The Opposition : Alliance “Strong Armenia“ (23.3%, 29 seats) and the "Armenia" bloc (9.9%, 12 seats) enter the parliament, but do not recognize the vote.

: Alliance “Strong Armenia“ (23.3%, 29 seats) and the "Armenia" bloc (9.9%, 12 seats) enter the parliament, but do not recognize the vote. The accusations: Opposition forces are alarmed about mass arrests of their activists, vote buying and misuse of state resources.

The position of the resistance

The opposition coalitions emphasize that the official data do not reflect the will of the Armenian people. They consider the new government illegitimate and devoid of public trust. The five political forces warned that the responsibility for the subsequent escalation in the country lies entirely with Nikol Pashinyan. Their actions will include extra-parliamentary pressure and street protests.

The Geopolitical Context

The elections were held in conditions of severe geopolitical conflict. Pashinyan's pro-Western course faced the pro-Russian opposition. The vote was accompanied by strong economic and diplomatic pressure from the Kremlin. International observers reported a smooth election day, but noted serious polarization in the campaign.

Sources: Armenpress, Panorama.am, Alpha News Armenia