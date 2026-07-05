France is facing a new wave of extreme heat, with seven departments under an orange code for dangerously high temperatures today, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

According to the national meteorological service, the temperature could reach 40 degrees in places.

Meteorologists expect hot air masses to cover the southern parts of the country from this afternoon, with maximum temperatures between 35 and 37 degrees, and in some places they will reach 38-40 degrees.

The heat is expected to spread to the northern regions of France tomorrow, and it is not excluded that the orange code warning will be extended to other departments.

"Temperatures are about one degree below those we experienced during the previous heat wave," said meteorologist Gilles Matricon, adding that the heatwave could continue until next weekend.

This is the third heatwave in France since the beginning of the year after unusually early heatwaves in May and record heatwaves in the second half of June, which lasted about two weeks and led to temperature records, including the highest nighttime temperatures ever recorded in the country.

According to scientists, the June heatwave has led to thousands of additional deaths in Europe, including in France, Spain and Belgium. According to climatologists, such a phenomenon in June would be practically impossible without the influence of climate change, AFP notes.

The French meteorological service also warns of strong winds in the Mediterranean regions, which significantly increase the risk of forest fires. Seven departments in southern France have been designated as very high-risk zones.

Meanwhile, the fire that broke out yesterday in the Pyrénées-Orientales department has covered nearly 1,000 hectares of land. According to local authorities, the fire is no longer spreading freely.