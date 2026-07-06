Sevastopol was temporarily left completely without electricity in the early hours of July 6, 2026 after a targeted midnight attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to information from Moscow-appointed Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev on Telegram, the strike hit critical energy infrastructure located outside the city limits. Sevastopol has introduced special operating mode, and socially significant objects have been transferred to alternative and backup power supply schemes. Citizens are urged to save the batteries of their phones, and due to a lack of voltage in the network the city's trolleybuses did not run on their routes this morning.

The Ukrainian drone and missile campaign continues to put serious pressure on the Russian rear. The attack on Crimea comes on the heels of a series of massive strikes over the weekend that hit oil terminals and port infrastructure as far away as St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region, causing serious local fuel crises. At this time, the Russian Defense Ministry reports dozens of intercepted drones over the border regions, including Bryansk and Pskov.

Sources: Telegram, Interfax Russia