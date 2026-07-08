Iran condemned the US strikes and warned of the consequences of the escalation

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the US military strikes on the country's southern coast and warned that Washington will be held responsible for the consequences of the escalation of tensions, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported, quoted by BTA.

In an official statement, the ministry indicated that US forces had attacked several monitoring and surveillance centers.

According to Tehran, the strikes also constitute a "flagrant violation" of the first clause of the memorandum of understanding brokered by Pakistan, which calls for a cessation of hostilities.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also said that the attacks, along with the US Treasury Department's decision to revoke a permit to sell Iranian oil, violated the agreements reached on the Strait of Hormuz. The statement also said that the ongoing Israeli military actions and attacks on Lebanon had made "important and fundamental parts" of the agreement ineffective.

"The responsibility for the dangerous consequences of this escalation lies with the American regime, which violates the agreements reached“, the ministry stated.

Tehran also stressed the obligation of all countries, especially the countries on the southern coast of the Persian Gulf, to prevent their territory or infrastructure from being used to carry out hostile actions against Iran.

"Any assistance in carrying out an act of aggression against Iran constitutes complicity in this crime," the statement further said.

The ministry called on the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General to fulfill their obligations to preserve regional and international peace and security.

Tehran also stated that Iran's armed forces, citing the right of self-defense, will take all necessary actions to protect its territorial integrity, sovereignty and the security of the country and will respond to any source of military attack.