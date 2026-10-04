About 60 detained at protest rally in Moscow

About 60 protesters were detained during a rally of the Communist Party in Moscow. The data are from eyewitnesses, quoted by the publication “Ostorozhno, novosti“. “Astra“ also reports on the detentions, referring to its subscribers and former deputy of the Moscow City Duma Yevgeny Stupin.

According to eyewitnesses, the actions began after participants in the rally began chanting slogans against the ruling party “United Russia“. In a video clip distributed on social networks, calls such as “Down with the Tsar“, “No to political repression“ and “Freedom for political prisoners“. Protesters also chanted “Down with the party of crooks and thieves“.

The exact number of detainees has not been confirmed by the Russian authorities. “Ostorozhno, novosti“ speaks of about 60 people, while “Astra“ reports dozens of detainees. At the moment, there is no official announcement about the detainees, charges filed or subsequent decisions in the cases. There is also no information about the protest in the Russian state media.

The rally was organized by the Communist Party. No official data has been published on the number of participants, the reasons for the police intervention or the place where the detainees were taken.

Sources: BNR, Astra, Ostorozhno, novosti