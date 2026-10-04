Ukraine: Over 51% of Russian refineries out of action

Over 51% of Russia's oil refining capacity has been out of action following Ukrainian long-range operations. This is what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry claims, citing an assessment by military intelligence, the General Staff and the department itself.

The data was presented by Defense Minister Yevgeny Khmara. According to him, the assessment was made after the latest Ukrainian strikes and shows the effect of “planned, consistent and systematic actions“ aimed at weakening the Russian military machine and its military-economic potential.

“51% of the oil refining facilities hit is a significant blow to the enemy's economy, its ability to continue aggression and provide for its military groups“, Khmara said.

Among the facilities mentioned by the Ukrainian minister are the Moscow, Yaroslavl, KINEF, Ust-Luga, Perm, Ilya, Saratov and Syzran oil refineries.

Kiev increases production of attack drones

According to Khmara, one of the priorities of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is long-range attack drones that can hit targets deep in Russian territory. He defines these operations as a transfer of the war to the territory of Russia.

“This year we have increased production and purchases three times. This is not the limit. We will continue to increase the potential for long-range strikes“, the statement says.

The publication does not provide technical details about the individual losses, the duration of the production shutdown, or an independent assessment of the total share of Russian capabilities affected. The statement presents the assessment only from the position of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda