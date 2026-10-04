Two injured in attack on Northern Bridge in Kiev

Two people were injured in a new drone attack on the Northern Bridge in Kiev. The drone hit the roadway, and emergency services were sent to the scene. The attack was reported by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko.

„Medics hospitalized one injured person. The second was examined on the spot“, Klitschko specified about the condition of the injured. Data on the number of injured and the medical care provided have also been confirmed by other Ukrainian media.

A heating pipe was damaged, routes changed

A heating pipe in the area of the bridge was also damaged in the attack. Due to the accident, the supply of hot water to the Desnyansky district of Kiev has been temporarily suspended, the city administration announced. Repair work on the network will begin once working conditions allow.

The consequences of the attack have also affected public transport. Some trolleybus and bus lines have changed routes, while services are working to repair the damage and secure the area.

The bridge was also attacked a day earlier

The October 4 attack is the second in a row on the Northern Bridge. The October 3 attack damaged the roadway and the trolleybus network, which also forced traffic changes.

So far, the confirmed consequences of the new attack are two injuries, a damaged roadway, and a breakdown in a heating pipeline. Traffic on the affected routes remains organized along changed routes.

Sources: Focus, RBC-Ukraine, Hromadske