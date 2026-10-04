Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has resigned, and President Masoud Pezeshkian has accepted it. Hamid Bovard, CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company, has been temporarily appointed in his place.

“Following the acceptance of Mohsen Paknejad's resignation, Hamid Bovard was appointed acting oil minister by presidential decree,“ the presidential office said in a statement carried by state-run IRIB.

The reason for the resignation was not given. The minister's replacement comes at a time when Iran is facing long lines at gas stations due to the consequences of the war in the Middle East, reports Agence France-Presse.

The country's oil sector continues to be under pressure due to US sanctions. The restrictions affect a key industry for Iran, which is related to oil exports and state revenues.

Hamid Bovard will temporarily lead the Oil Ministry until a permanent minister is appointed. The announcement did not specify a deadline for the appointment of a permanent minister.

Sources: BNR