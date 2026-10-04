Trump decides by October 18 on sanctions against Russian oil

US President Donald Trump must decide by October 18 whether to impose tariffs on large buyers of Russian oil and gas. Among the countries potentially affected are China and India.

The deadline stems from the “Lindsey Graham Sanctions on Russia and Iran“ Act, which Trump signed on September 18. The law allows tariffs of up to 100% on imports from the largest buyers of Russian oil and gas, as well as up to 500% on Russian goods. The restrictions could also affect countries that Washington says help circumvent sanctions against Russian exports.

Wright: The decision will be made at the last minute

“He makes all the decisions at the last minute. "We will assess all possible consequences and compromises," Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in an interview with CBS News. According to him, Trump continues to look for a way to end the war in Ukraine.

Wright did not say whether the president would apply tariffs against China and India. He noted that the administration seeks to maintain good relations with China, but at the same time is considering all tools to put pressure on countries that buy Russian energy.

The law was adopted in September

The Senate approved the bill on August 7, and the House of Representatives supported it on September 17. A day later, Trump signed it. The White House described the document as a law that expands sanctions, tariffs and bans against Russia and Iran.

The Kremlin described the possible new restrictions as unfriendly actions that could hinder Washington's efforts to resolve the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow's trading partners do not accept secondary sanctions and that Russia has adapted to the restrictions.

So far, Trump has not publicly confirmed whether he will impose the tariffs. The next key deadline is October 18, when the president's decision period expires.