Voting in the general elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina has ended in most polling stations. In several places, election day started late, which is why work is continuing there longer.

The voter turnout is 38.51 percent, or 1,312,581 people. “The voter turnout is currently 38.51 percent“, the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina announced.

Voting began at 7 a.m. local time and ended at 7 p.m. as scheduled. About 3.4 million voters were eligible to vote. Separately, about 1.6 million citizens of the country live abroad, with nearly 48 thousand of them registered to vote.

President and 518 deputies to be elected

Bosnians voted for the three members of the collective Presidency of the state. They represent the three constitutionally recognized communities - Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats.

The elections also determined a total of 518 deputies in the state parliament, the parliaments of Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as representatives in the cantonal parliaments.

5,569 polling stations were opened throughout the country. Of these, 5,121 are regular and 385 are mobile. Voting outside the country is taking place in 20 diplomatic missions of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 13 countries.

Preliminary results expected

Around 30,000 local and foreign observers have been accredited to monitor the election process. After the end of election day, the Central Election Commission is expected to announce the first preliminary results.

The elections are being held in a country whose political system is built on the Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the 1992-1995 war. Bosnia and Herzegovina is divided into two constituent parts - Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Each of them has its own government, parliament and police, and common institutions include the state presidency, parliament, judiciary, army and security services.

Sources: Darik News