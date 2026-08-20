A new US carrier strike group has arrived in the Middle East, the US military announced, after conditions aboard another aircraft carrier long deployed in the region sparked fresh criticism of President Donald Trump's war on Iran, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

"The "George Washington" aircraft carrier strike group "is already operating in the Middle East as part of a planned deployment, having arrived yesterday in the theater of operations for which the US Central Command (CENTCOM) is responsible," CENTCOM wrote in Ex.

CENTCOM commands US forces in the Middle East.

The aircraft carrier "George Washington" will replace the aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln", which has been deployed in the region for eight months.

US President Donald Trump denied a few days ago that he had concerns about the living conditions of the crew of the aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln", whose mission has been going on for over eight months, Agence France-Presse reported.

At the same time, however, he confirmed that this aircraft carrier will be replaced by another. According to media reports, it will be the "George Washington", AFP reports.

"No, they're not worried", Trump said of the families of the sailors on the crew, the issue of which was raised by a journalist during a briefing by the American head of state.

The aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln" is "ready to sail, or it will be very soon, and it will be replaced by another ship of its kind", Trump told reporters before departing for New York.

Asked whether the mission of the aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln" did not last too long, the president replied: "No, no, no... It's not too long".

Democratic politicians on Wednesday demanded an explanation from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for his claims that the situation with the aircraft carrier "is being "overblown".

"Abraham Lincoln" left San Diego, California, last November for a mission in the South China Sea, but was diverted to the Middle East before the start of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.