The Ayatollahs' Regime Against Trump: The Strait of Hormuz is Not Open

The Navy of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Iran has full control over the Strait of Hormuz and rejected US claims that the waterway is open to international shipping, DPA reported.

The claims of US officials that the strait is open are a "outright lie" aimed at controlling oil prices and covering up the US defeat, the IRGC said in a post on social media. Ships attempting to pass through the strait without prior coordination with Iran will not be permitted to do so, the text quoted by BTA also states.

"The control exercised by the forces of the Islamic Republic over the strategic Strait of Hormuz is complete and decisive", the navy said.

The situation will remain unchanged until the "American aggression" ends and the commitments under the framework agreement, concluded about two and a half months ago, which has already expired, are not fulfilled.

On Thursday, the commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, said that US forces have cleared international sea routes in the strait in recent months and that they are now open.

The head of the US Central Command, Brad Cooper, said on Thursday that US forces have cleared international sea routes in the strait in recent months and that the routes are now open. US President Donald Trump also said the waterway was fully open and under US control. The conflicting claims could not be independently confirmed, DPA noted. The UK Maritime Trade Organisation (UKMT) said around 29 cargo ships had passed through the strait per day in the past seven days, compared with an average of around 130 ships per day before the war, according to the International Maritime Organisation. The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for oil, gas and fertiliser exports from Gulf states and has become a major flashpoint in the conflict between Iran and the US, DPA noted.