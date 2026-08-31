Iran Attacks US Bases in Jordan

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday that it launched an attack on the US bases "King Hussein" and "Al Azraq" in Jordan with ballistic missiles.

It is in response to the US attack on Larak Island. This was reported by Iranian media, quoted by "Reuters".

We recall that Tehran earlier stated that a US attack on Larak Island on Sunday killed and wounded several Iranian fighters and civilians, and promised to respond and punish those responsible.

The Guard did not provide an exact number of victims and injured, news.bg reports.

An explosion was heard near the Iranian island of Larak, the cause was unknown.

Earlier on Sunday, US forces hit two Iranian launchers on Larak Island.