Nepal is facing an unimaginable and devastating natural disaster, said Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah, reported Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

He was referring to last week's catastrophic flood and landslide, which claimed the lives of hundreds of people and in which thousands of people are still being searched on Nepal's border with China.

“The devastating sudden rise in the level of the Koshi River in Razuva makes it extremely difficult to establish the exact number of victims and material damage“, the prime minister said in a post on social networks.

He stressed that this mission continues to be hampered by bad weather conditions, unstable terrain in the area affected by the flash flood and the ongoing risks of new such disasters. However, the prime minister said that the authorities will make efforts to protect people's lives despite these difficulties.

“We will be able to overcome this crisis thanks to our unity and our collective efforts“, the prime minister of Nepal stressed.

The daily statistics of the Nepalese authorities indicate that the victims of the natural disaster are now 903. 10,461 people have been rescued, and 4,247 people are missing.

At least 933 workers at hydroelectric power plants in the affected area in Nepal are still missing and may be trapped in tunnels there, the authorities, quoted by world agencies, indicate.

The Chinese side reports that the victims on Chinese territory are 16, and the missing are 546, Xinhua and Agence France-Presse reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that His country is making every effort to find people missing in the disaster on the border with Nepal, Reuters reported.

Xi made the statement during a state visit to Kyrgyzstan.