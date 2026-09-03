Putin says peace deal possible to end Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine was possible, Reuters reported.

At the same time, he again accused Ukraine of “state terrorism“ over its warnings about the risks to aircraft in Russian airspace.

Putin said several countries, including the US and China, were ready to support a peace deal.

“Ultimately, however, the problem must be resolved by the countries involved in the conflict - Russia and Ukraine. This is the right approach. However, we are grateful to everyone who is trying to contribute to reaching an agreement. Is there a chance? "In my opinion, yes, there is," he said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned aviation and insurance companies that the presence of Ukrainian drones in Russian airspace had made it dangerous to use and that it was now effectively closed.

The Ukrainian president also criticized diplomatic representatives of Ukraine's allied countries for "going on summer vacation while the country is fighting for its survival," DPA reported.

"Over the past two weeks, Europe and countries around the world that are helping us have been on vacation," Zelensky told journalists today.

Zelensky accused Western countries of practicing diplomacy "only formally." According to him, these countries always take advantage of the holiday period, which for him is "a very unpleasant reality".

The Ukrainian president indicated that he had repeatedly called on the international community for help in the past few weeks, without specifying which countries he had specifically addressed.

Kiev has repeatedly called on its Western allies to increase their supplies of ammunition for anti-aircraft systems, of which there is a shortage, DPA recalls.