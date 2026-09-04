ISW: Ukraine intercepts nearly 100% of Russian Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles

The interception rate of Russian Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles of Ukrainian forces has reached nearly 100%, say analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), writes News.bg.

According to the analysis, this was achieved in part thanks to continuous Ukrainian strikes against ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Ukrainian drones threaten the Russian fleet

ISW points out that Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles pose a serious threat to Russia in the Black Sea, although several Russian ships have been moved from the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol to Novorossiysk.

Analysts also note the role of Ukraine's technological innovations. Among them is the integration of FPV drone launchers into unmanned aerial vehicle systems.

According to ISW, this allows the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out precision strikes against Russian ships, air defense positions and port infrastructure in the Black Sea Fleet's area of responsibility, which covers the Black and Azov Seas.

The strikes limit the Black Sea Fleet's actions

According to analysts, such strikes limit the Black Sea Fleet's ability to operate freely in the region.

This in turn reduces the effectiveness of sea-based cruise missiles, which traditionally have an advantage due to their wider geographical launch area.

„According to available data, the interception rate of „Kalibur“ missiles launched from the sea by Ukrainian forces has reached almost 100 percent, probably due to the fact that Russian forces launch these missiles from greater distances“, explains ISW.