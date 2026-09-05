Argentine President Javier Millay has called on Britain to cede the Falkland Islands to Argentina on a model similar to the deal that returned Hong Kong to China, emphasizing that Buenos Aires does not want another war over a dispute over sovereignty over the islands. He stated this to the British newspaper The Economist, Focus reports.

"In the long run, we can get the islands back. Britain did it with Hong Kong, so why don't we find an agreement to return the islands to Argentina sooner or later? They are ours, the Argentine president emphasizes.

Milley previously declared the islands, which Argentina calls Malvinas, to be Argentine territory and assessed that the inhabitants of the Falkland Islands do not have a legitimate right to self-determination.