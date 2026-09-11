Pope Leo XIV: The body is not an object that one disposes of arbitrarily

Reducing the body to an object that one can dispose of arbitrarily is always a denial of the dignity of the person.

This was stated by Pope Leo XIV at an audience in “Saint Peter“s Square, reported SIR (Servizio Informazione Religiosa).

The Pope called for respect for bodily life. The body cannot be turned into an object that one disposes of arbitrarily. It was created by God and is destined for the resurrection, Leo XIV pointed out. Therefore, the human body must be considered good and worthy of respect.

Pope Leo XIV also stated that one should consider one's own body good and worthy of respect, precisely because it was created by God and is destined for resurrection on the last day. We must be vigilant so that it does not become a slave to the perverse inclinations of the heart, since we are all wounded by sin.

According to the pope, there are three most significant expressions of the dignity of the person: intelligence, which makes human beings insatiable seekers of truth; conscience, through which they give unity and meaning to their lives; and freedom, which makes them responsible agents of their own decisions.