Russia says it has hit three ships at Chernomorsk port

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that Russian forces had struck two cargo ships carrying military supplies, a naval vessel, fuel tanks and a warehouse with equipment intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, Reuters and TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

The ministry added that Russian forces had also hit a warehouse for drone components made abroad, located in the area of the village of Vizirka, as well as an automotive assembly plant in Odessa, where AFU equipment was being repaired.

At least two people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Tula region, and eight people were injured. were injured in Russian air strikes that set off a fire in a nine-story apartment building in Kiev on Monday morning, authorities said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

Ukraine said the strikes were part of a campaign aimed at making ordinary Russians feel the effects of the war and making the ongoing conflict increasingly costly for Moscow.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians.

Russia resumed its almost continuous air strikes on Kiev this week after a brief break during the visit to Moscow and Kiev of US President Donald Trump's negotiators, who are trying to reach an end to the war that the Kremlin started with its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Reuters footage showed soldiers trying to put out a fire in the Kiev apartment building where the blast occurred multiple windows.

In Russia, the governor of the Tula region, Dmitry Milyaev, said on Telegram that two people had been killed and three others wounded in drone attacks overnight.

Ukrainian drones also damaged civilian infrastructure in the city of Saratov on the Volga River, regional governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram, adding that no one was injured.

Russian e-commerce company Ozon said on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone attack had caused a fire at its logistics center in Saratov. More than two dozen warehouses of Ozon and its main competitor Wildberries have already been hit.

Saratov region is frequently targeted by Ukrainian air strikes, including an attack earlier this week. The area is home to a large oil refinery run by state oil company Rosneft, as well as a number of other industrial and military facilities.

In Volgograd, south of Saratov and also located on the Volga River, two people were injured in a missile attack that hit two residential buildings, and debris also damaged an industrial facility, local authorities said on Telegram.

They said a temporary shelter had been set up at a school to accommodate people from the hit residential buildings.

The statement did not give details about the industrial facility. On the outskirts of Volgograd is the Lukoil oil refinery, which is among the largest in Russia in terms of processing capacity.

Reuters noted that the information could not be independently confirmed.