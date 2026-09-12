Iran prepares for talks with Gulf states

On September 11, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the foreign ministers of the Gulf states are expected to meet in Oman on September 14 to discuss regional issues, including talks between Iran and Oman on safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

At a press conference held the same day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that Iran, Iraq and other Gulf states would participate in the meeting. Baghaei said that the initiative to hold this meeting is an important step towards strengthening trust and cooperation among the countries of the region, as well as towards peace and stability without “destructive and divisive interference“ by external forces. The Iranian diplomat expressed hope that the meeting would lay the foundation for better mutual understanding between the countries of the region and contribute to the overall security of all peoples.

Bagaei also reaffirmed Iran's commitment to ensuring maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, but noted that this could not be guaranteed as long as "aggressive actions and illegal interference" against Tehran continued, including the naval blockade and economic war against Iran.

In late August, Iran and Oman issued a joint statement stating that they had discussed a phased framework, including the establishment of a temporary common maritime corridor in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have not yet officially confirmed the list of participating countries. However, observers believe that if the meeting takes place, it would be the first contact between senior diplomats from the six GCC member states and senior Iranian officials since the US and Israeli military campaign against the Islamic Republic began in February.

Meanwhile, also on September 11, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett said that Washington controls the Strait of Hormuz - a key shipping route for global oil trade - and will continue to push the campaign to its conclusion.

The decisive statements by US officials came against the backdrop of the ongoing and complex security situation in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region, which has long-term implications for the global energy market.

Following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, Tehran has restricted traffic through the strategically important waterway, and US forces have imposed a naval blockade on ships traveling to or from Iranian ports.

In other news, late on September 11, Yemeni government forces announced that they had begun shelling Houthi positions in the designated conflict zone along the western coast, in an effort to halt the armed group's advance towards the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the government's military spokesman Majid Al-Nuzaili said the forces had carried out attacks in an area previously described by the military as a “military zone”, but did not provide details on the targets hit or casualties on the ground.

The shelling came just a day after government forces declared the Taiz-Mocha road a military zone, warning that any Houthi movement in the area would be targeted.

The counter-offensive followed heavy losses for government forces on the battlefield. After capturing the strategically important Red Sea port city of Mocha on September 10, the Houthis advanced further south towards Dubab and on September 11 took control of Mayoun Island, consolidating their presence around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.