Zelensky: Ukraine cannot bow to Putin

Ukraine cannot bow to Russia, because otherwise it will be broken, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists. He commented on calls by individual Ukrainian deputies to stop hostilities and negotiate with Moscow, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

“No matter how difficult it is for us, we cannot bow to Putin and Russia, because Ukraine will be broken. This is an unconditional personal responsibility. I understand that the negotiation process certainly does not depend on these people, so the Ukrainian people can be calm“, Zelensky said.

The president said that the conversation about unity should also include the responsibility of the people's representatives. According to him, the deputies serve Ukraine and should not betray the interests of the state.

„We should not sow panic. There are enough challenges and strikes anyway. Chaos is not needed by anyone. That is precisely what Russia is aiming for“, Zelensky said.

Calls for negotiations with Russia

The reason for his statement was the words of the deputy from „European Solidarity“ Alexei Goncharenko on October 2. He called on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia „about everything in the world“, stating that the country is currently losing the war.

„European Solidarity“ stated that peace for Ukraine should not mean capitulation. The party's published position does not provide details on specific conditions for possible negotiations.

Zelensky stressed that the positions of individual deputies do not determine the negotiation process. He linked the calls for concessions to the need to prevent panic and internal division in the country.

Sources: Interfax-Ukraine