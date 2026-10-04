Zelensky: Russia likely gave DPRK drone technology

Russia has probably transferred technology for the production of jet drones to North Korea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. His words were quoted by “Reuters“.

Zelensky was asked whether Moscow had shared with Pyongyang the technology used in the latest generation of Russian jet-powered drones. “Yes, of course“, he replied.

“They share all technologies with North Korea. I don't know about ballistic and other ones, but I think so, because North Korea helped them with missiles," the Ukrainian president added.

At the moment, there is no independent confirmation that Russia has actually transferred the specific technology for jet drones to North Korea. Zelensky's statement comes against the backdrop of the increased use of such devices by Russian forces in the war against Ukraine.

Ukraine uses combat aircraft for interception

According to Kiev, in recent weeks the Russian army has sharply increased attacks with drones equipped with jet engines. The Ukrainian side claims that it does not yet have sufficiently effective means to counter them.

In some cases, Ukrainian forces have been forced to use combat aircraft to intercept the unmanned aircraft. No details were provided on the number of drones used or the specific technology Zelensky was referring to.

Military exchanges between Moscow and Pyongyang

South Korea and Western countries have long warned that North Korea could receive Russian technological assistance to develop its weapons programs in exchange for support for Moscow.

Pyongyang has provided Russia with millions of artillery shells and later ballistic missiles, which Russian forces have used in strikes on Ukraine. Thousands of North Korean servicemen have also been sent to Russia and have participated in military operations, gaining combat experience.

Zelensky's statement came amid diplomatic tensions between Kiev and Seoul. Ukraine has handed over to South Korea two North Korean servicemen captured while fighting on the side of Russia.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said that publicly announcing the transfer violated a confidentiality agreement. He threatened unspecified measures against Ukraine if Kiev did not acknowledge the agreement and apologize.

Zelensky did not directly comment on the South Korean president's warning. He said that Seoul had requested the North Korean servicemen's handover and that Ukraine had complied with that request because, according to the South Korean constitution, they were citizens of South Korea.

Sources: Reuters, Yonhap