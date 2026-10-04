Ukraine and Germany successfully test Spis interceptor

Ukraine and Germany have successfully tested their new Spis interceptor, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced. “This is a Ukrainian-German Spis interceptor. The test was successful“, he said. The information was published by “Focus“, which refers to “European Truth“.

Spis is a high-speed unmanned aerial vehicle for anti-aircraft interception. It is designed to quickly destroy maneuvering air targets, including strike and reconnaissance drones. The system is also intended to counter unmanned aerial vehicles used to conceal positions, as well as threats to mobile units and critical infrastructure.

New defense agreements

The test is part of a broader deepening of military cooperation between Kiev and Berlin. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has signed three memorandums with the German company Diehl Defense. They provide for the purchase and delivery of thousands of IRIS-T missiles, launch modules and additional missiles, as well as joint work on high-precision artillery ammunition.

A separate memorandum with HENSOLDT is related to the acquisition of tactical radars and surveillance systems. Ukraine has also signed a letter of intent with Quantum Systems to test and purchase interceptor drones designed to combat Shahed-type jet drones.

The National Guard of Ukraine has reached an agreement with Quantum Systems and Ukrainian Frontline Robotics to localize the production of Ukrainian drones in Germany. According to Zelensky, agreements in the energy sector have been added to the defense agreements, with their total volume exceeding 8.5 billion euros.

Germany increases its support

Germany has also announced a new package of military and financial assistance to Ukraine. The publication of “Focus“ lists its value as over 1 billion euros, while the Ukrainian presidency reports a package worth over 1.3 billion euros. According to the presidency, it includes weapons, support for the energy sector and funding for the production of new interceptors against jet drones.

Zelensky said that joint production of drones has already begun, and the two countries are also discussing the creation of additional unmanned units. German and Ukrainian cooperation in this area is developing against the background of Kiev's efforts to expand cheaper means of protection against massive drone attacks.

Sources: Focus, European Truth