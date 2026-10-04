Three killed in Russian attacks in two Ukrainian regions

Three people have been killed and six injured in Russian attacks in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, regional authorities said. Two of the dead were in Zaporizhia region and one in Dnipropetrovsk region.

“Russian FPV drones killed two people and wounded two more in Zaporizhia region“, said the acting head of the Zaporizhia regional administration, Mikhail Semikin.

Striking a summer village and a truck

A drone attacked the territory of a summer village in Kushugum. A 79-year-old man was killed and a 77-year-old woman was injured. A summer house was damaged.

Another strike was carried out in Novostepnyanskoye. An FPV drone hit a KamAZ truck moving along the street. The driver was killed and another man was injured. The truck was destroyed, dry vegetation was set on fire, and rescuers localized the fire.

Damage and injuries in Dnepropetrovsk region

A telecommunications company premises were attacked in Dnipro. In Nikopol region, Nikopol, Marganets, Pokrovskaya and Chervonogrigorovsk municipalities were affected.

One person died there. A 64-year-old man was taken to hospital in moderately serious condition, and men aged 28 and 61 are being treated on an outpatient basis. A multi-storey and private residential building, shops, an administrative building, a gas station, an enterprise and a car were damaged.

A private house was damaged in Pavlograd, and a 45-year-old man was injured. He refused hospitalization.

In the Sinelnikovo district, the Shakhtarskaya, Pokrovskaya, Dubovikovskaya and Raevskaya municipalities were shelled. A multi-storey residential building and cars were damaged.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda