Three injured in Russian strikes in Kherson region

Three people were injured in Russian strikes in the Kherson region, reported the head of the Kherson city military administration, Yaroslav Shanko.

According to him, Kherson, Antonovka and Komishany were under fire. A missile strike was also carried out on the central part of Kherson.

Shanko also indicated that private and multi-storey residential buildings, as well as civilian cars, were damaged in the attacks.

The General Staff reported new Russian losses

Separately, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have neutralized another 1,560 Russian military personnel.

According to the headquarters, total Russian losses since the start of the full-scale war have reached about 1,517,990 personnel. The same report also indicates new damage inflicted on enemy equipment, including tanks, artillery systems, air defense systems, unmanned aerial vehicles and vehicles.

The General Staff specifies that the data is subject to subsequent refinement.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda, Kherson City Military Administration, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine