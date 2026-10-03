The war: 194 combat clashes and 1,560 Russian losses in a day

194 combat clashes were registered on the front over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. The most intense fighting was in the Konstantinovsky and Pokrovskoye directions.

Russian forces carried out one missile and 90 air strikes, used 275 guided bombs and 9,522 kamikaze attack drones. 2,435 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian forces were registered, 33 of which were carried out with multiple rocket launchers.

The most attacks were reported near Konstantinovka and Pokrovsk

In the Konstantinovka direction, Russian units launched 21 attacks in the areas of Konstantinovka and towards Osikovo, Alekseevo-Druzhkovka, Novoselovka, Ilinivka, Kondrashovka, Rozkoshno and Gruzskoye. In the Pokrovsk direction, 19 attempts to advance towards Dobropolie, Svetloe, Mirnoe, Sergievka and Molodetskoye were registered.

Ukrainian forces repelled eight Russian attacks in the Yuzhno-Slabozhany direction, eight in the Kupyanskoe and eight in the Limanskoe. Seven more attacks were reported in the Gulyaipole area, and four in the Aleksandrovka direction. Ukrainian aviation, missile forces and artillery have hit a Russian drone control point, a place for concentrating assault groups, a logistics facility, five artillery systems and a command post.

18 people injured in Russian strikes in three regions

A total of 18 people were injured in Russian attacks in three Ukrainian regions, Ukrainian media reported, citing data from local authorities. Information on the injured is part of the summarized data on the consequences of strikes on settlements and civilian infrastructure.

Against this background, the Ukrainian General Staff reports another 1,560 losses of Russian servicemen in the last 24 hours. Since the start of the full-scale war, Russian losses in manpower have been estimated at around 1,538,950 people. The Ukrainian side also reported the destruction or disabling of three Russian tanks, six armored vehicles, 45 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, and 1,645 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles. “The data is being specified“, the General Staff said.

Sources: Ukrinform, Interfax-Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda