Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
Bomb alert evacuates 136 passengers on plane

Bomb alert evacuates 136 passengers on plane

AJet plane made an emergency landing in Sanliurfa, and police continue to search the plane.

Oct 6, 2026 04:30 69

Bomb alert evacuates 136 passengers on plane - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

A bomb alert on a Turkish airline AJet plane led to the evacuation of 136 passengers and six crew members. The plane was flying from Ankara to Sanliurfa.

The plane took off from Ankara at 19:00. The alert was made by a note found by the crew on board, Turkish state television TRT Haber reported.

At 20:05, the plane landed at GAP Airport in Sanliurfa. After landing, all passengers and crew members were evacuated, and increased security measures were introduced at the airport.

Multiple police teams were sent to the scene. The inspection of the aircraft and the search for the suspected explosive device continue. At present, there are no confirmed reports of a bomb being discovered or of casualties.

Sources: bta.bg