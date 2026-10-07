Washington man arrested for conspiring with school shooter

James Cody Bryant, 30, of Bellingham, Washington, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country for his alleged role in the Tumbler Ridge school shooting. in British Columbia, Canada.

According to U.S. prosecutors, Bryant had been in contact with the shooter for at least six months before the Feb. 10, 2026, attack. The two communicated via Discord, with prosecutors alleging that Bryant provided advice on planning the attack, sent money and agreed to live-stream the killings.

The criminal complaint alleges that Bryant helped test the broadcast equipment and gave instructions on how to increase the number of victims. He sent money to purchase various items, including a lighter used in making an improvised explosive device.

Authorities also allege that the accused advised the shooter to delete his messages and use virtual private networks to cover up the plan. Shortly before the attack, Bryant confirmed that he was receiving the live broadcast.

“Bryant had the information and the opportunity to alert authorities, but he chose not to,“ said acting U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd.

On February 10, the shooter first killed two people in his home and then went to the school. Five children and an educational assistant died there. 25 people were injured in the attack. The shooter exchanged fire with police and killed himself.

The federal indictment against Bryant was filed in a criminal complaint. It carries a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted. The US justice system explicitly states that the allegations in the complaint are only accusations and that Bryant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Bryant has made his first appearance in federal court, and a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for October 20, 2026. The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the participation of American and Canadian agencies.

Sources: apnews.com, marketscreener.com, aljazeera.com